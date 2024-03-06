Poetry at the /'tabəl/

to

Kenwick Table 201 Owsley Ave, Lexington, Kentucky

New monthly poetry series including an open mic. Sign ups start at 5:30. Show begins at 6. First Wednesday series at Kenwick Table on Owsley Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky. Hosted by B. Elizabeth Beck and Jay McCoy.

For more information please call 8593217732 or visit elizbeck.com

Info

Talks & Readings
8593217732
to
