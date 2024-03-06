× Expand created by B. Elizabeth Beck Poetry at the /'tābəl/ - 1 Flyer for Poetry at the /'tabəl/

New monthly poetry series including an open mic. Sign ups start at 5:30. Show begins at 6. First Wednesday series at Kenwick Table on Owsley Avenue, Lexington, Kentucky. Hosted by B. Elizabeth Beck and Jay McCoy.

For more information please call 8593217732 or visit elizbeck.com