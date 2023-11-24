Polar Express Experience at Sauerbeck Family Drive-In

November 24 and 25 from 6 – 8:30 pm

December 1, 2 from 6 – 8:30 pm

December 8, 9 from 6 – 8:30 pm

December 15, 16 from 6 – 8:30 pm

December 22, 23 from 6 – 8:30 pm

Pricing is per carload of up to 6 people.

If you are looking for a great holiday event to enjoy with your family, visit the Sauerbeck Family Drive-In for a showing of one of the best Christmas movies of all times! The Polar Express Experience will take families on a journey to our own ”North Pole”! Gates open at 5 pm. From 5 – 6 pm, Santa or Mrs. Claus will be waiving to cars as they enter - Please arrive during your ticketed time to avoid long lines. Enjoy the Drive-Thru Treat Stations before parking which will feature - Hot Chocolate, Candy Cane, Christmas Cookie and Silver Bell. At 6 pm there will be an on screen introduction from Santa and Mrs. Claus of a reading of “Twas The Night Before Christmas”. At 6:20 pm the movie will begin and end at 8 pm.

For more information call (502) 233-1149 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/