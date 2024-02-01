× Expand Yew Dell Botanical Gardens Pollinator and Flowering Plant Coevolution – Virtual Workshop

$25 - $35 per person.

Visit Yew Dell Botanical Gardens for this fascinating workshop with Alissandra Ayala, biology graduate student from University of Louisville. She will discuss how pollinators and flowering plants evolved separately – yet together – for the benefits of each partner. Zoom login will be sent before the session. As this is a virtual workshop, friends and family can watch together under one login.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/