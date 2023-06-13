× Expand Oldham County Public Library Pop! Art Night at Goshen: Basquiat inspired graffiti art

Pop! Art Night at Goshen: Basquiat inspired graffiti art

Join staff at the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch as they tackle some fun, eccentric arty craft projects on the second Tuesday evening of the month. June’s project will consist of creating graffiti art inspired by artist Jean Michel Basquiat. All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child’s ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13.

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/