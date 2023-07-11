× Expand Oldham County Public Library Pop! Art Night at Goshen: Warhol Yourself!

Join Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch staff as theytackle some fun, eccentric arty craft projects on the second Tuesday evening of the month. For July staff will be re-creating Andy Warhol's iconic style on photographs of ourselves! To participate, you must email Brian (brianw@oldhampl.org) a photo of each participant (individual photos, no group photos) by Tuesday July 11 at 4pm. He will print them out and have them ready for the project on your arrival. All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child's ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13.

