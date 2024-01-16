Pop! Art Night: Oldham County Public Library Goshen Branch

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Pop! Art Night: Jackson Pollock Inspired Splatter Canvases

Pop! Art Night: Jackson Pollock Inspired Splatter Canvases

FREE/For Teens & Adults.

Join the Oldham County Public Library, Goshen Branch as they tackle some fun, eccentric arty craft projects. In this session learn how to create splatter canvases inspired by artist Jackson Pollock. All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child's ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13.

For questions, please contact Brian at brianw@oldhampl.org.