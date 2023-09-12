× Expand Oldham County Public Library Pop! Art Night: Nature Inspired Watercolors

Pop! Art Night: Nature Inspired Watercolors

Join staff at the Goshen Branch of the Oldham County Public Library as they tackle some fun, eccentric arty craft projects on the second Tuesday evening of the month. In September the project will consist of creating a bright and colorful watercolor painting utilizing different shaped leaves from Nature. Weather permitting, staff will go outside and forage for our material then create a watercolor works of art out in the fresh air.

All ages welcome, but projects are geared for ages 13 and up. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Please consider your child's ability to work on their own when signing up multiple children or children under 13.

FREE

For more information, please call 502.228.1852 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/