PopCon Louisville

PopCon Louisville is an annual pop culture convention that brings fans from various genres, such as movies, TV shows, comics, gaming, and more. The event aims to create an immersive experience for attendees, featuring special guests, interactive exhibits, engaging panels, and exciting merchandise. PopCon Louisville is committed to fostering a sense of community and providing fans with an unforgettable celebration of their favorite pop culture interests. popcon.us/popcon-louisville/. Kentucky International Convention Center on August 23-25, 2024.The convention’s daily offers include celebrity panels, magic shows, podcast live stage,

cosplay, fan panels, trading card opportunities, and much more.