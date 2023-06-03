Porchfest - Henderson

× Expand Henderson Tourist Commission Porchfest

There are few things more delightful on a beautiful summer night than food, friends, and live music al fresco. You can expect all this and more at Downtown Henderson’s third annual Porchfest on Saturday, June 3rd. Set against the backdrop of beautiful, historic homes along South Main Street, experience a variety of live musicians performing from front porches. Bring a blanket, a chair, or just mosey up and down the street taking it all in. If you’re hungry, grab dinner from one of several food trucks at either end of the event. We’ll see you there!

For more information, please visit hendersonky.org/event/porchfest/