Praise Concert at The Maples Park - Crestwood

to

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Praise Concert at The Maples Park

FREE

Come to The Maples Park in Crestwood for a Praise Concert in the new amphitheater. It will be a great night of worship and praise led by the music ministry of Crestwood United Methodist Church.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality
502.241.7088
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Praise Concert at The Maples Park - Crestwood - 2023-09-22 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Praise Concert at The Maples Park - Crestwood - 2023-09-22 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Praise Concert at The Maples Park - Crestwood - 2023-09-22 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Praise Concert at The Maples Park - Crestwood - 2023-09-22 19:00:00 ical