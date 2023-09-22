Praise Concert at The Maples Park - Crestwood
Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017
Praise Concert at The Maples Park
FREE
Come to The Maples Park in Crestwood for a Praise Concert in the new amphitheater. It will be a great night of worship and praise led by the music ministry of Crestwood United Methodist Church.
For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/
Concerts & Live Music, Festivals & Fairs, Outdoor, Religion & Spirituality