Pre-clipse Beer Festival at Mahr Park Arboretum

Pre-clipse Beer Festival

Some of Western Kentucky’s best breweries are coming together in Madisonville’s Mahr Park Arboretum on April 6th for Pre-clipse Fest 2024! Join us from 1pm-5pm for a celebration of Kentucky-crafted brews, the 2024 solar eclipse, and good vibes.

Participating breweries include Tradewater Brewing Co, Henderson Brewing Co, The Pub on Second, Dry Ground Brewing Co, Hopkinsville Brewing Co, The Brew Bridge, White Squirrel Brewery, and Dam BrewHaus! Each brewery will be offering $5 pours of beer at each booth and local food trucks will be on-site with a variety tasty eats. Food trucks include Vansauwa’s from Hopkinsville, Caribbean Eats from Henderson, and Jus Burgers from Madisonville.

*This event is family and pet friendly, open to all ages! IDs will be checked at brewery booths and wristbands will be given to customers 21+.

