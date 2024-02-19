× Expand Kate Hesseldenz Mrs. Lincoln, potrayed by Joan Howard, greets young visitors at the 2023 Presidents' Day Family Event

Presidents' Day Family Event

Celebrate Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 19 at a special event for children and their families at the Mary Todd Lincoln House! Meet Mrs. Lincoln and enjoy games and hands-on activities inspired by her many roles as first lady—from campaigner to entertainer! The interactive event is designed for children ages 5-10, but all are welcome.

Free to children through age 17. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Adult admission is $15. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last entrance at 1 p.m.).

Tickets may be purchased in advance at mtlhouse.org or at the door, subject to availability.