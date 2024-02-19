Presidents' Day Family Event

Celebrate Presidents’ Day on Monday, February 19 at a special event for children and their families at the Mary Todd Lincoln House! Meet Mrs. Lincoln and enjoy games and hands-on activities inspired by her many roles as first lady—from campaigner to entertainer! The interactive event is designed for children ages 5-10, but all are welcome.

Free to children through age 17. Children under 13 must be accompanied by a paying adult. Adult admission is $15. The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. (last entrance at 1 p.m.).

Tickets may be purchased in advance at mtlhouse.org or at the door, subject to availability.

