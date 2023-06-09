Press Start the Musical at The Spotlight Playhouse

× Expand Spotlight Playhouse Press Start

Press Start the Musical

Performed by Spotlight Acting School students age 4-11

PRESS START, an exhilarating musical set in the vibrant, pixelated world of video games, comes to life at the Spotlight Playhouse in Berea, KY. Performed by the talented students of the Spotlight Acting School, aged 4 to 11, the show features our favorite video game characters as they organize a musical fundraiser to collect gold rings and continue their adventures. As heroes, villains, and sidekicks alike take the stage for both hilarious and heartwarming numbers, the unassuming Little Mushroom unexpectedly rises to the challenge when disaster strikes. Running from June 9th to 11th, PRESS START not only entertains, but also imparts valuable educational themes such as acceptance, teamwork, diversity, and overcoming obstacles, making it a must-see for all ages.

For more information, please call 859.756.0011 or visit ticketsource.us/spotlightactingschool