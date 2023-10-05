Pressed Flower Lantern - Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch

× Expand Oldham County Public Library Pressed Flower Lantern

Pressed Flower Lantern

FREE/For adults.

Learn from Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch staff how to use pressed fall flowers to decoupage the flowers to a glass lantern. Add a pretty ribbon and a candle inside, and you will have a great handmade addition to your fall decor.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/