Pressed Flower Lantern - Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch

Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch 6720 KY-146, Crestwood, Kentucky 40014

Pressed Flower Lantern

FREE/For adults.

Learn from Oldham County Public Library, Crestwood Branch staff how to use pressed fall flowers to decoupage the flowers to a glass lantern. Add a pretty ribbon and a candle inside, and you will have a great handmade addition to your fall decor.

Crafts, Parents
502.241.1108
