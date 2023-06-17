Pride Bar Crawl - Louisville
to
Baxter's 942 Bar & Grill 942 Baxter Avenue, Kentucky 40204
Crawl With US
The 6th Annual Pride Bar Crawl! - Show Your Pride!
Pride Bar Crawl - Louisville - 6th Annual
🏳️🌈🏳️⚧️🌈 Get Your Tickets Now‼️
Click ✅ GOING ✅ On The Facebook Event ⬇️ So You Don't Miss Updates
https://www.facebook.com/events/812783876689527/
_______________________________________
A Portion Of Proceeds Will Be Donated To Local Pride Organizations And The Trevor Project!
_______________________________________
What You Get:
🍻 1-2 Included Drinks Or Shots!
🥤 Crawl With US Stadium Party Cup! (First 100 Check Ins)
💃 Free Cover To Our Drag Show! ($15 Without Ticket)
🍸 Exclusive Drink Specials!
😋 Food Specials At Partner Venues!
🏰 Waived Cover At All Venues ($5-$15 at Some Venues Without Ticket)
📸 Professional Photographers!
🔥 Awesome After Party!
🌆 Access To Our Crawl Map!
🌈Custom Pride Badge With Vouchers
_______________________________________
🎟️ VOUCHERS 🎟️
Vouchers Are Only Valid At The Venues Posted Below!
GREEN VOUCHER = TBA
YELLOW VOUCHER = TBA
RED VOUCHER = TBA
_______________________________________
🏳️🌈DRAG SHOW🏳️🌈
DRAG SHOW TIME TBA
DRAG SHOW LOCATION TBA
🏳️🌈 CHECK IN TIME 4PM - 6PM 🏳️🌈
BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL
🏳️🌈 CRAWL LOCATIONS 4PM - 10PM 🏳️🌈
BAXTER’S 942 BAR & GRILL
Specials TBA
BIG BAR
Specials TBD
CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS
Specials TBA
FLANAGAN'S ALE HOUSE
Specials TBA
GOODFELLAS PIZZERIA
Specials TBA
HIGHLANDS TAP ROOM
$3.50 Fireball Shots | $4 Miller Lite | $4 Unicorn Shots | $5 Pride Punch Slushies
O’SHEA’S IRISH PUB
Specials TBA
🏳️🌈 AFTER PARTY TIME 10PM - 12AM 🏳️🌈
CHILL BAR HIGHLANDS
_______________________________________
🎟️ FREE TICKETS 🎟️
Earn 2 Free Tickets by inviting your Facebook friends to the event.
Message us for details: https://www.messenger.com/t/CrawlWithUs
_______________________________________
🚫 DON’T DRINK AND DRIVE 🚫
We Highly Suggest Using Uber or Lyft To And From The Bar Crawl!
_______________________________________
✔️ FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS ✔️
_______________________________________
100% CANCELLATION REFUND GUARANTEE:
👌 In the event of cancellation, for any reason, all tickets will be refunded in full. No vouchers, no credits, just your money back in your bank. Guaranteed.