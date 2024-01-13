× Expand Receptions Marketing Superhero Princess Breakfast Google (720 x 540 px) - 1 Princess Superhero Breakfast Receptions Event Centers Fairfield

Swing on over for a Magical Interactive Breakfast!

Treat the kids to breakfast with their favorite superhero and princess! Join our Princess Superhero Breakfast on January 13, 2024.

Let's help make your little ones' dreams come true. During this experience, they get to meet the Disney Princesses and play games with Superheroes during breakfast. Watch their excitement when they get to sing and dance or have their picture taken with a real live character.

Event Details

Date: January 13, 2024

Time: 10:00 AM – 12:00 PM

Location: Receptions Fairfield 5975 Boymel Drive; Fairfield, OH 45014

We have partnered with The Fairy Godmother Events to put on this authentic event for you and your family. You won’t want to miss this event at Receptions Fairfield on January 13. Seats are limited, so get your tickets today and give your kids a magical day!

Tickets

$34.95

For more information visit receptionsinc.com/princess-superhero-breakfast/