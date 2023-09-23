Project Citizen Session I: Introduction to Project Citizen

The Project Citizen curriculum provides a practical, first-hand approach to learning about our complex system of government and how to monitor and influence it. Students will work together to conduct research in their community to discover problems that they think their governments are not handling at all or not handling well. Through this curriculum, students will:

• Learn how to Monitor and Influence Policy

• Learn the Policy Making Process

• Develop Concrete Skills, Effective and Creative Communication Skills, and the Confidence Necessary to Exercise their Rights and Responsibilities

Project Citizen provides an engaging, rigorous approach for students to learn the knowledge, skills and dispositions of being a responsible citizen. This introductory session provides a broad overview of how the program addresses the Kentucky social studies standards and initial steps in how to implement Project Citizen in your classroom.

