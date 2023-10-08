Public Archaeology Dig at Oldham County History Center

Public Archaeology Dig at Oldham County History Center

Join Oldham County History Center staff and professional archaeologists for a public dig at the Henry Bibb Escapes/Gatewood Plantation. This dig site is part of the National Park Service’s National Underground Railroad Network to Freedom.

Program is free to the public, but reservations are required by calling 502.222.0826.

Education & Learning, History, Kids & Family
502.222.0826
