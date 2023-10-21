Pumpkins and Cars C&W Automotive Car Show - Maples Park, Crestwood

Maples Park, Crestwood 6826 W. State Hwy 22 , Crestwood, Kentucky 40017

Pumpkins and Cars C&W Automotive Car Show

FREE

Don't miss the 3rd annual Pumpkins and Cars Car Show by C&W Automotives at The Maples Park in Crestwood. Trunk or Treat, food trucks, pumpkin painting, music and more! Judges will select TOP 8 category winners and C&W Automotives will present awards.

Register cars and booths online at www.CWAutomotives.com or call 502.220.4088.

Festivals & Fairs, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.241.7088
