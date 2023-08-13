Puppy Yoga - Madisonville

× Expand Puppy Yoga Puppy Yoga

Puppy Yoga

Get ready for the most adorable yoga class EVER! What could be better than yoga with 15 registered English Cream Golden Retriever pups that are 7 weeks old! These amazing babies will be at the studio to give us loves and play as we do a gentle yoga class, holding longer floor postures to ensure time to get puppy love throughout the class! Although some of these precious babies already have homes, there are plenty still looking for their FUREVER Home!

For more information, please visit on Facebook - Synergy Counseling and Wellness Center