Purchase Area Coffee and Chocolate Festival

The aroma of freshly brewed coffee and the sweet decadence of chocolates will fill the air at the Purchase Area Coffee and Chocolate Festival, taking place on March 2 and 3 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Calvert City Civic Center. This eagerly anticipated event, organized by Delasaria Lihon of A Centered Space, promises a weekend of exquisite flavors, engaging workshops, and a celebration of community and holistic wellness.

For those who prefer a more relaxed shopping experience, the festival opens from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Sunday, March 4 for a special population’s early shopping hour. This special hour caters to individuals who may find navigating crowds challenging, ensuring that everyone can savor the festival at their own pace.

Vendors at the festival are meticulously vetted to provide a diverse array of creativity, passion, and quality products. The festival proudly supports small start-ups, local favorites, and non-profits/community services, aligning with the mission of promoting health, wellness, and community support.

The festival’s workshop lineup features a series of engaging sessions including healthy desserts, making cake pops, alternative sweeteners, and other coffee and chocolate-focused presentations. The Closing Cacao Ceremony, featuring medicinal grade cacao and a heart-opening meditation, adds a touch of mindfulness to the festivities.

Outside of the civic center, there will be food trucks serving pizza, dessert pizza, tacos, and Chimney’s specials as well as homemade Mennonite soups, fried pies, mini donuts, and other delights.

Inside the civic center, admission to the festival is $5 and goes back into planning this event for the next year. Inside the Civic Center, a wristband grants admission to a world of sweet and savory delights. Vendors will showcase cookies, cakes, pies, cake pops, coffees, cocoas, teas, jellies, brownies, gelato, baked goods, and much more. The diverse offerings also include savory goods, pet treats, and products catering to keto/sugar-free, vegan, and gluten-free preferences.

Calvert City invites everyone to join in this flavorful celebration of community, wellness, and culinary delights. For more information visit purchaseareacoffeeandchocolatefestival.weebly.com/#/ or by call 270-216-0533.