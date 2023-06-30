Pyro Gallery 20th Anniversary Exhibition

Opening Reception: Saturday, July 15, 2023, 6-9 pm

Gallery Hours: Friday and Saturday 12-6 pm, Sunday 1-4 pm

In celebration of PYRO Gallery's 20th anniversary, the cooperative's members are excited to announce an exhibition featuring selected works from its 21 member artists. The gallery's longevity is a testament to the high quality of work from local and regional artists. Twenty years is a significant benchmark in time as PYRO is the longest-lived artist owned and operated cooperative gallery in Louisville. From its first spark in a repurposed firehouse, PYRO Gallery has been fueling the fires of creativity for 20 years.

Works featured in the 20th anniversary exhibition will include drawing, painting, printmaking, photography, collage, assemblage, textiles, pottery, and sculpture.

Please join us during the month of July as we hope to inspire, excite, and ignite the Louisville visual arts scene.

For more information, please visit pyrogallery.com/