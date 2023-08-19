Queensrÿche at Beaver Dam Amphitheatre

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The DAM in Beaver Creek will be rocking in August when Queensryche comes to town.

According to officials with the Beaver Dam Tourism Commission, the date of the concert will be on Saturday, August 19, and LILIAC will be a special guest.

Officials say tickets are available for the Lower Arena reserved tables for four people, Lower Arena GA and Upper Lawn GA. Reserved tables include F&B table service, touch-free payment and access to the pit area directly in front of the stage. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats and access to the pit. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket, and hotel and shuttle packages are also available.

Visit BeaverDamAmp.com for more details and ticket information.