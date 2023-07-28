Queer Literary Hoedown at The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

to

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507

Queer Literary Hoedown

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative, in partnership with EKY Mutual Aid, presents The Queer Literary Hoedown on Friday, July 28th, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30PM.

This is an opportunity to resist efforts to suppress the many, powerful voices of LGBTQTIA+ Kentucky writers and celebrate their work. The Hoedown will feature readings by renowned queer Kentucky authors, book giveaways, good vibes and more. Prepare to hit the dance floor after the reading! Refreshments and spirits will be served. Bring a friend for a special night of words, music, and community.

Featured writers include Silas House, Savannah Sipple, Jay McCoy, Renée Rigdon, LeTonia Jones, Samar Johnson, Ondine Quinn, and Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr.

THE EVENT IS FREE, BUT PAY WHAT YOU CAN DONATIONS ARE ENCOURAGED. 

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org

Info

The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning 251 West 2nd Street, Lexington, Kentucky 40507
Food & Drink, Parties & Clubs, Talks & Readings, This & That
to
Google Calendar - Queer Literary Hoedown at The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning - 2023-07-28 19:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Queer Literary Hoedown at The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning - 2023-07-28 19:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Queer Literary Hoedown at The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning - 2023-07-28 19:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Queer Literary Hoedown at The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning - 2023-07-28 19:00:00 ical