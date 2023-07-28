Queer Literary Hoedown at The Carnegie Center for Literacy & Learning

× Expand Graphic created by Kadee Whaley Copy of CCLL - Instagram Posts - 4 Queer Literary Hoedown, July 28, 7:00PM written on the side of a red barn. Names of the featured authors displayed with an old west landscape background.

Queer Literary Hoedown

The Kentucky Black Writers Collaborative, in partnership with EKY Mutual Aid, presents The Queer Literary Hoedown on Friday, July 28th, from 7:00 pm to 10:00 pm. Doors open at 6:30PM.

This is an opportunity to resist efforts to suppress the many, powerful voices of LGBTQTIA+ Kentucky writers and celebrate their work. The Hoedown will feature readings by renowned queer Kentucky authors, book giveaways, good vibes and more. Prepare to hit the dance floor after the reading! Refreshments and spirits will be served. Bring a friend for a special night of words, music, and community.

Featured writers include Silas House, Savannah Sipple, Jay McCoy, Renée Rigdon, LeTonia Jones, Samar Johnson, Ondine Quinn, and Willie Edward Taylor Carver Jr.

THE EVENT IS FREE, BUT PAY WHAT YOU CAN DONATIONS ARE ENCOURAGED.

For more information, please visit carnegiecenterlex.org