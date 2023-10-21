Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky - Frankfort

Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky

Saturday October 21st

11:00 am - 12:15 pm

Liberty Hall Gardens

FREE

Visit Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky and their raptor friends! See these amazing Kentucky raptors up close. Learn about their rehabilitation story and how YOU can help.

We will meet in the garden but remember, please bring your own chair or blanket! All children must be accompanied by an adult. NO pets allowed - this can be upsetting to the birds. Please contact Wild Birds Unlimited at 502-352-2891 with any questions.

Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky is a nonprofit organization and relies on donations from the public. We will collect donations onsite during the program, so anything you share is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your support!

More Information : raptorrehab.org/donate.html