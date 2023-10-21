Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky - Frankfort
Liberty Hall 202 Wilkinson Street, Frankfort, Kentucky 40601
Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky
Saturday October 21st
11:00 am - 12:15 pm
Liberty Hall Gardens
FREE
Visit Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky and their raptor friends! See these amazing Kentucky raptors up close. Learn about their rehabilitation story and how YOU can help.
We will meet in the garden but remember, please bring your own chair or blanket! All children must be accompanied by an adult. NO pets allowed - this can be upsetting to the birds. Please contact Wild Birds Unlimited at 502-352-2891 with any questions.
Raptor Rehabilitation of Kentucky is a nonprofit organization and relies on donations from the public. We will collect donations onsite during the program, so anything you share is greatly appreciated. Thank you for your support!
More Information : raptorrehab.org/donate.html