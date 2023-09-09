× Expand Ravenna Railroad Festival Ravenna Railroad Festival logo

Ravenna Railroad Festival

Starting in 2021, the Ravenna Railroad Festival moved across the tracks to take place in the railyard responsible for the birth of our city. This festival celebrates the City of Ravenna’s heritage by giving back to the industry that brought our small town to life.

The festival is a day of family-oriented fun. It's kicked off by a children’s mini-parade where kids can decorate their bicycles, tricycles, wagons, power wheels or just walk. There is always plenty to do, including train rides behind a real steam engine, arts and crafts booths, and always good food. To honor the railroaders themselves we host a reunion of past and present railroad employees as well as railroad exhibits.

Come out and celebrate the City of Ravenna’s railroad heritage!

For more information, please visit railroadfestival.com/