La Grange Railroad Museum 412 E. Main St., La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Reading by the Rails at the La Grange Railroad Museum

Visit the La Grange Railroad Museum on the 1st & 3rd Saturdays of every month through December for Reading by the Rails! Enjoy an hour with your child (kindergarten-2nd grade) engaged in a prep and stress-free activity exploring S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) AND storytelling! Drop in any time between 11am-1pm!

For more information, please call 502.501.5100 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/

Info

Education & Learning, Kids & Family
