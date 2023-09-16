× Expand La Grange Railroad Museum Reading by the Rails at the La Grange Railroad Museum

Reading by the Rails at the La Grange Railroad Museum

Visit the La Grange Railroad Museum on the 1st & 3rd Saturdays of every month through December for Reading by the Rails! Enjoy an hour with your child (kindergarten-2nd grade) engaged in a prep and stress-free activity exploring S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) AND storytelling! Drop in any time between 11am-1pm!

For more information, please call 502.501.5100 or visit touroldham.com/calendar/