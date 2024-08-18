Receptions Erlanger Bridal Show

to

Receptions 1379 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018

Receptions Erlanger Bridal Show

Make your wedding day memorable! Join our Erlanger Bridal Show on August 18, 2024. Spend the day meeting and talking with the best local wedding vendors: cake designers, DJs, photographers, event décor, and flower vendors.

Would you like a chance to win a complimentary wedding reception with Receptions? Enter for your chance to win when you check in at the door. You must be present to win raffle prizes.

For more information, please call 859.746.2700 or visit receptionsinc.com/erlanger-bridal-show/

Info

Receptions 1379 Donaldson Hwy, Erlanger, Kentucky 41018
Bridal, Fashion & Trunk Shows
859.746.2700
please enable javascript to view
to
Google Calendar - Receptions Erlanger Bridal Show - 2024-08-18 13:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Receptions Erlanger Bridal Show - 2024-08-18 13:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Receptions Erlanger Bridal Show - 2024-08-18 13:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Receptions Erlanger Bridal Show - 2024-08-18 13:00:00 ical