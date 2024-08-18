× Expand Receptions Event Centers Marketing Bridal Show Erlanger 2024 (720 x 540 px) Google - 2 Receptions Erlanger Bridal Show

Receptions Erlanger Bridal Show

Make your wedding day memorable! Join our Erlanger Bridal Show on August 18, 2024. Spend the day meeting and talking with the best local wedding vendors: cake designers, DJs, photographers, event décor, and flower vendors.

Would you like a chance to win a complimentary wedding reception with Receptions? Enter for your chance to win when you check in at the door. You must be present to win raffle prizes.

For more information, please call 859.746.2700 or visit receptionsinc.com/erlanger-bridal-show/