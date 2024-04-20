Redbud Ride - London Kentucky

Redbud Ride

The Redbud Ride is an annual bicycle ride that starts in beautiful downtown London, KY and stretches throughout the surrounding areas. This ride is a must- do for cycling enthusiasts, professionals, century riders and amateurs alike.

There are 4 beautiful routes to choose from.

* The Yellow Route (24 miles) is our shortest and flattest route, which makes it the perfect route for the beginning rider or for a family.

* The Orange Route (34 miles) is a modest route which makes it challenging for first-timers or a more casual pace for experienced riders.

* The Green Route (72 miles) comes in as our intermediate route. For the first time the Redbud Ride will have a fabulous metric century. This route will have lots of short hills mixed with flats. This metric century is very scenic. The Green Route will once again be part of the Kentucky Cycling Challenge.

* The Red Route (100 miles), is the pinnacle of the Redbud Ride and our most advanced route! The Red Route was chosen by cyclists across the nation as the “Best Century Ride in America". The Red Route will once again be a part of the Kentucky Century Challenge.

For more information, please visit bikesignup.com/Race/KY/London/LondonRedBudRide