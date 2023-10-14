Home Free - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

All-vocal Country entertainers Home Free have made their mark on the music scene, racking up nearly 600,000 album equivalents globally; embarking on major international tours; amassing 630+ MILLION views and over 1.6-MILLION Subscribers on YouTube; and being declared “Country music fans’ favorite a cappella group” (Taste of Country).

In 2023, they continue a global tour in support of their most recent studio album, So Long Dixie, (released November 2022) and will embark on their Home Free for the Holidays tour this Winter. SO LONG DIXIE vaulted to the top spot of the Billboard Charts for Country Album Sales and Independent Album Sales in its release week, topping some of the biggest names in country music. The release extends their run of Top-5 Billboard Country chart appearances total to 7 in the last 6 years. The 2023 holiday tour will showcase songs off previous albums, including WARMEST WINTER (2020, Home Free Records), which features 12 festive staples, memorable collaborations and Home Free originals – all guaranteed to get you in the holiday spirit.

With praise rolling in from the likes of Billboard, Rolling Stone, FOX & Friends and American Songwriter the extraordinary showmen have continued to build a loyal fanbase with their harmony-laden versions of hits by John Mayer, Blake Shelton, Keith Urban, Maren Morris, the Oak Ridge Boys, and more.

Join us for a perfect evening mixed with upbeat, Nashville-dipped pop hits, country and western standards, incredible harmony, and quick-witted humor.

For more information, please call 606.256.0101 or visit renfrovalley.com/events/