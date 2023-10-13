The Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown Tour! - Renfro Valley Entertainment Center

BACK BY OVERWHELMING DEMAND!

A POWER HOUSE COUNTRY CONCERT YOU WON’T WANT TO MISS!

Renfro Valley is thrilled to welcome 3 of country music’s BIGGEST STARS to the New Barn Theatre!

Aaron Tippin, Collin Raye, and Sammy Kershaw join forces to present:

The Roots & Boots 90’s Electric Throwdown Tour!

This will be an evening filled with stories and songs as they get back to the roots of their music. Aaron, Collin, and Sammy have amassed almost 70 combined Top 40 hit singles. Some of Aaron’s songs are “You’ve Got to Stand for Something,” “There Ain’t Nothin’ Wrong with the Radio,” and “Kiss This.” Collin is known for “Love Me,” “In This Life,” and “That’s My Story.” Sammy’s hits include “Queen of My Double Wide Trailer,” “She Don’t Know She’s Beautiful,” and “Third Rate Romance.”

Renfro Valley Entertainment Center in beautiful Renfro Valley, KY proudly known as “Kentucky’s Country Music Capital”! We are a 55-acre destination complex located in south-central Kentucky and conveniently a stone’s throw away from interstate 75 exit 62.

For more information, please call 606.256.0101 or visit renfrovalley.com/events/