Reparations: The Other Mies Archive - Lexington Arts League

Leen Katrib | Reparations: The Other Mies Archive | February 9 - March 29 This ongoing subversive archival project re-examines the history of modernist architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe’s design for the Illinois Institute of Technology’s postwar campus expansion, which led to the strategic erasure of a primarily Black neighborhood in Chicago’s South Side. Conceived as an archival apparatus, the installation deconstructs the official campus history and complicates the architect’s legacy, which rarely diverges from a discussion about form and architectural ideology, by inviting visitors to peek into the material record that was necessarily suppressed to create the myth of a tabula rasa created by an architect intent on creating an “apolitical” architecture in the name of progress.

Visit Leen's website: ​Leenkatrib.com

Public Gallery Hours

Wednesday 12pm-5pmThursday 12pm-5pmFriday 12pm-5pm Saturday 12pm - 5pm​ Viewings also available by appointment

The Lexington Art League creates opportunities for Lexington area artists and those who appreciate their work. We do this by presenting an engaging and diverse exhibition program, sponsoring public events, providing arts education, and creating productive partnerships with other individuals and organizations.

For more information, please visit lexingtonartleague.org/