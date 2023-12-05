× Expand Randy Blevins Celebrate the end of Prohibition with Bourbons Bistro and Old Forester

Repeal Day Celebration at Bourbons Bistro

Step Back in Time with Bourbons Bistro Repeal Day Celebration featuring Old Forester!

Get ready to raise a glass and roll out the barrels on Tuesday, December 5th, 2023 as Bourbons Bistro marks a historical cheer to Repeal Day — the day Prohibition was lifted and America toasted to freedom once more. Here's what we have in store:

The Grand Kick-off

Begin your spirited journey with us at 3:00 pm. March to the beat of history in our vibrant parade, starting from The Wine Rack (2632 Frankfort Avenue) and culminating at Bourbons Bistro. Be part of an exhilarating bourbon barrel roll that will pave the way to an unforgettable evening.

Taste Through History

Starting at 4:00 pm, join Old Forester Brand Ambassador Ian Sulkowski upstairs in the Rick Room for a Taste Through History, a guided sensory immersion into the brand's classic bourbon expressions. Learn the history, personalities, and craft that have guided Old Forester's 150+ year history, all while tasting iconic whiskies. This unique experience will be $30 per person. Registration is required as seating is limited. Click on the Experiences section of our Open Table page.

Old Forester Takeover

As the clock strikes 5:30 pm, the legendary Old Forester will captivate your senses as they commandeer our bar. Sample some specialty Prohibition cocktails, meticulously crafted to give you a taste of the past. Enjoy tastings and more with four expressions of Old Forester’s Whiskey Row series, each representing a moment in Old Forester’s 150-year story: 1870 Original Batch, 1897 Bottled in Bond, 1910 Old Fine Whiskey, and 1920 Style Prohibition Whisky.

Complimentary Culinary Delights

Amidst the clinking glasses and lively conversations, savor complimentary appetizers courtesy of Bourbons Bistro.

Speakeasy Surprise

The celebration doesn't end there! From 7:00 to 9:00 pm, sneak upstairs to the Rick Room for a secret speakeasy experience. Let the allure of mystery seduce you into a world of swanky beats. It's a hidden gem reserved for those in the know — a perfect way to get your groove on in true Roaring Twenties fashion.

And if the spirit grabs you, come dressed in your best 20s attire (optional, but encouraged) and be ready for a toast to history and the spirit of America, and Kentucky — bourbon.

For more information call 502-894-8838 or visit bourbonsbistro.com/events-1/2023/12/5/repeal-day-celebration