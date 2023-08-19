Resonance Light and Music Exhibition - The Carnegie Lexington

× Expand Artists Ethan Portwood and Craig Stein Resonance

Resonance Light and Music Exhibition

The Carnegie Center invites you to immerse yourself in an art exhibit of the senses, featuring live music by Trevor's Lightning Project and a retro-psychedelic light show by Liquified. Featured artists Ethan Portwood and Craig Stein will both host Artist Talks. Light refreshments will be served.

Resonance is a conversation between local artists Craig Stein and Ethan Portwood. While the disciplines of each artist differ, both bring emotion to the forefront of their work–whether it be through candid snapshots or the colors of a live performance reduced to their most primordial elements. By approaching the theme of emotional experience from radically different perspectives, Stein and Portwood show us that the collaboration between light and sound is fundamental to live photography, just as collaboration between people is fundamental to any artistic endeavor. Through the sometimes vibrant, sometimes muted scenes, the artists visualize the wavelength of our shared human experience.

For more information, please call 859.699.7752