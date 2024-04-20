RESTORE: Earth Day Festival at Bernheim Forest

RESTORE: Healthy Planet, Healthy You, an Earth Day Festival

Bernheim Forest is excited to announce the return of RESTORE: Healthy Planet, Healthy You, an Earth Day Festival that celebrates the health of the planet and humans that go hand in hand.The festivities take place on April 20, 2024, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. to celebrate nature's healing powers and learn how conservation and protection of the Earth are at the center of everything we do at Bernheim. During RESTORE, visitors will witness the breathtaking beauty of spring at Bernheim and enjoy drop-in self-care activities and educational experiences that inspire them to implement more sustainable practices in their daily lives.

For more information, please call 502.955.8512 or visit bernheim.org/