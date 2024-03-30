Resurrection Rally 2024!

Ashland Avenue Baptist Church 483 W. Reynolds Rd., Lexington, Kentucky 40503

Join us for this fun family event for kids up to 5th grade! We will begin with an exciting Gospel rally time in our worship center at 10:30 AM followed by three age-graded outside egg hunts !

For more information call 859-266-4341 or visit eventbrite.com/e/resurrection-rally-2024-tickets-851154575247

