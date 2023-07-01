Rise and Shine Hidden History Hound Dogs Walking Tour - La Grange

Oldham County History Center 106 N 2nd St, La Grange, Kentucky 40031

Rise and Shine Hidden History Hound Dogs Walking Tour

$5 per person and per dog.

Join the Oldham County History Center for the new Rise and Shine Hidden History Hound Dogs Walking Tours! Here is a chance to take you and your pooch on our Hidden History Walk in the early light of the day. Learn about some of our famous dogs of Oldham County while taking in some of the most interesting and unusual stories of LaGrange and its railroad town fame! Wear walking shoes and bring your doggie bags. There will be watering holes along the one-mile walking tour route.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/

History, Kids & Family, Outdoor
502.222.0826
