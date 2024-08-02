River’s Edge International Film Festival - Paducah

River’s Edge International Film Festival, Aug. 2 – 4

This three-day film festival allows guests to experience films from around the world in historic downtown Paducah. Themed film blocks give fans of student films, regional productions, family-friendly films and more the opportunity to enjoy screenings based on their interests. With special Film Talks and visiting filmmakers, REIFF is a celebration of both creativity and cinema.

For more information, please call 270.442.7723 or visit riversedgefilmfestival.com/