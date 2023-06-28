Riverfest at Proud Mary BBQ

× Expand Jenny Duggan - Bluegrass Greensource Bluegrass Greensource 3rd Annual RiverfestSunday, July 16, 2023 9am-12pm at Proud Mary BBQFunded by American Charitable Water Foundation

Riverfest

Join Bluegrass Greensource for a morning of fun in the sun on the Kentucky River! Enjoy *FREE* hands-on test sessions of various paddlecrafts, visit the vendor area to learn about other environmental and outdoor businesses and organizations, and stick around until 12pm and grab some lunch river-side at Proud Mary BBQ!

The goal of Riverfest is to connect communities to local water ways, water quality education, and resources while enjoying some outdoor summer fun on the water with friends and community members of all ages.

Riverfest 2023 is funded by a generous grant from American Water Charitable Foundation! We are also excited to partner with Bluegrass Wildwater Association Inc., Friends of Wolf Run, Kentucky Resources Council, and Kentucky Riverkeeper. This is a *FREE* event open to friends and neighbors in Central Kentucky!

For more information, please visit bggreensource.org/riverfest/