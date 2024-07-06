× Expand Louisville Orchestra Louisville Orchestra plays

ROARchestra at the Louisville Zoo

The Louisville Zoo and Louisville Orchestra are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of ROARchestra on Saturday, July 6 at the Louisville Zoo. Following a 15-year hiatus, this beloved family-friendly event combines the excitement of a visit to the Zoo with the soul-stirring sounds of the Louisville Orchestra, creating an unforgettable experience. Adults — $30, Children 3-11 — $15, Children 2 and under — Free, Parking is included with admission.

Concessions, including adult libations, will be available for purchase. This event is expected to sell out; the Zoo and the Orchestra encourage guests to get their tickets early at louisvillezoo.org/roar.

For more information, please call 502.459.2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/roar