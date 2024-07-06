ROARchestra at the Louisville Zoo
Louisville Zoo 1100 Trevilian Way, Louisville, Kentucky 40213
ROARchestra at the Louisville Zoo
The Louisville Zoo and Louisville Orchestra are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of ROARchestra on Saturday, July 6 at the Louisville Zoo. Following a 15-year hiatus, this beloved family-friendly event combines the excitement of a visit to the Zoo with the soul-stirring sounds of the Louisville Orchestra, creating an unforgettable experience. Adults — $30, Children 3-11 — $15, Children 2 and under — Free, Parking is included with admission.
Concessions, including adult libations, will be available for purchase. This event is expected to sell out; the Zoo and the Orchestra encourage guests to get their tickets early at louisvillezoo.org/roar.
For more information, please call 502.459.2181 or visit louisvillezoo.org/roar