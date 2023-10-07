Robbie Lynn Hunsinger at Institute 193 Lexington

× Expand Courtesy of artist Robbie Lynn Hunsinger

Robbie Lynn Hunsinger at Institute 193

For many years, Robbie Lynn worked as a top-notch classical oboist in Atlanta, New York, and Chicago. Recently she has become a sought-after media and concert artist, a presenter, a composer and multi-instrumentalist as well as a creative technologist, improviser and educator.

She is a pioneer in Western and Eastern oboes, multimedia performance and responsive art installation. She has been an obbligato soloist with the Chicago Symphony and played improvised music duets with Evan Parker. Her list of credits includes playing English Horn on the Chicago Symphony’s triple Grammy Winner “The Wooden Prince” and touring France as an Oboe d’ Amore soloist with Robert Shaw’s Choral Institute. She has played with Myra Melford, Ken Vandermark, Tatsu Aoki and Rob Mazurek and was a leader for the 4-star reviewed “Trio” album with the late Art Ensemble of Chicago and AACM Founder Joseph Jarman. Festival credits include Marlboro Music Festival, Blossom Music Festival, the Chicago Jazz Festival, the Chicago World Music Festival and SXSW.

Her interactive installations have been funded by Metro Arts and the NEA with exhibits that include the Frist Art Museum, ISEA Chicago, Chicago's Thomas Blackman Gallery and Chicago's Museum of Contemporary Art. She collaborated with Montreal’s Daily Tous Les Jour on their interactive light and sound public artwork which just opened at Nashville’s Mill Ridge Park and she regularly gives presentations and masterclasses on creative technologies. Unlike many performers, she uses her own imagery, writes her own code and solders her own circuits.

She is a proud member of the LGBTQ community and a powerful environmental and conservation activist. She founded the now famous Chicago Bird Collision Monitors program which is one of the largest and most effective hands on conservation efforts for migratory birds. She also recently led a successful charge to Save Ivy Drive in Nashville from cluster lots.

