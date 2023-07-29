Rock The Dam 6 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater

The Beaver Dam Tourism Commission proudly announces the lineup for Rock the DAM 6 at Beaver Dam Amphitheater, AKA “The DAM.” WINGER, FIREHOUSE, JACK RUSSELL’S GREAT WHITE, and STEELHEART will Rock the DAM on Saturday, July 29, 2023. For ROCK the DAM 6, part of the First United Bank & Trust 2023 Concert Series, gates will open at 5:00 pm CDT, and the show will start at 6:00 pm.A Password PreSale for tickets begins Friday, November 25, at 9 am CST. To receive the password, simply sign up for the email newsletter at: BeaverDamAmp.com. Tickets go on sale to the general public (No password required) on Saturday, November 26, at 9 am CST.Tickets are available as Lower Arena Reserved Tables for Four (4) people, Lower Arena GA, and Upper Lawn GA. Reserved Tables include dedicated F&B table service and touch-free payment allowing guests to order food & beer direct from their phones. Lower Arena GA tickets include seats. All Lower Arena tickets include access to the pit directly in front of the stage. Lawn GA tickets allow guests to bring a small folding chair or blanket. Hotel and Shuttle packages are also available.

For more information, please visit beaverdamtourism.com/