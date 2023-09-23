Lexington Roller Derby Bout - ROCK Returns!

× Expand Barrett Photography 2023 Nuk'em jam in a roller derby bout with Roller Derby of Central Kentucky

Roller Derby Bout - ROCK Returns!

Save the date! Saturday September 23, 2023!

Have you missed watching roller derby? We are proud to announce Roller Derby of Central Kentucky’s first home bout since 2019!

All of our home bouts were cancelled in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, and we then spent all of 2022 rebuilding as a team. But now it’s time!

This year we returned to playing the game we love, have been adding new skaters at an impressive rate, won a whole tournament, shot up dramatically in regional rankings, and scheduled our triumphant return to playing in our beloved home of Lexington!

Please join us on 9/23 for our return. We have missed you so much!

Schedule:

4pm – Doors Open

5 pm – ROCK Stars vs. Confluence Crush Heartbreakers

7 pm – Indie ROCKers vs. Naptown Warning Bells

For more information, please visit rockandrollergirls.com/the-return-of-rock/