Rollin’ in the Park Food & Music Festival - Crestwood

× Expand Oldham County Parks & Rec Rollin’ in the Park Food & Music Festival

Rollin’ in the Park Food & Music Festival

FREE

Join Oldham County Parks and Rec for food, music, and fun for the whole family - Kids/Fun Zone, Bounce House and Slide, Obstacle Course and Cornhole! Event features a Music Stage sponsored by Kroger: 2:30 – 4 pm, Crossfire; 4:45 - 6:15 pm, Joe Clark’ and 7 - 8:30 pm headliner JD Shelburne. Food by: Annie Up Pizza Cones, Burger World, Devilish Waffles, Pressed & Loaded and Gringos Food Truck. Drinks by: Mile Wide Beer Company and Monnik Beer Company.

For more information, please visit touroldham.com/calendar/