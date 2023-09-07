Romeo & Juliet – Cambridge American Stage Tour - Madisonville

× Expand Romeo & Juliet – Cambridge American Stage Tour Romeo & Juliet – Cambridge American Stage Tour

Romeo & Juliet – Cambridge American Stage Tour

Tickets: $10 general admission; Students: half-price

The Glema is thrilled to welcome back the Cambridge American Stage Tour. CAST has been crossing the Atlantic annually for over two decades to tour as a diverse company of undergraduate and postgraduate students up and down the east coast of the United States, visiting colleges, high schools, and professional venues. This production of Romeo and Juliet takes place in a world very different to fair Verona. In a futuristic setting in the year 2123, the rival houses of Capulet and Montague fight to survive and gain control over the territory. In the midst of such chaos and bloodshed is a tender love story that fights against the odds and shows the beauty that can be found in the most unlikely places and situations. Recommended for ages 12 & up.

