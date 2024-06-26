ROMP & Roll Record Show - Owensboro

The inaugural ROMP & Roll Record Show will take place in June 2024, giving vinyl records lovers something extra to do during the annual ROMP Festival activities. The show will be held at the Owensboro Convention Center from June 26-29.

For more information, please visit FTRVinyl.com/recordshows/rompandroll

