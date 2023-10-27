Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair - Campbellsville

× Expand Red Fern Stables Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair

Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair is a unique marketplace with handpicked vendors, fabulous food, and live entertainment. Antiques, vintage, repurposed, and handcrafted unique finds will be found at Where the Rooster Crows Barn Affair!

For more information, please visit on Facebook - Campbellsville Area Community Events