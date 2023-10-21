× Expand Patti Owen It's a HALLOWEEN PARTY at Rough River Dam State Resort Park!

Rough River Dam State Resort Park HALLOWEEN PARTY

It's a fun day planned for all ages. Beginning at 4:00 p.m. with the Rough River Classic Cars hosting a TRUNK OR TREAT which is free for anyone wishing to attend. There will be a kid friendly Haunted House in the old Pro Shop building and the Grayson's Landing Restaurant will have fall favorites on the buffet for dinner. End the evening by playing GLOW IN THE DARK Haunted Mini Golf which will begin at 8 p.m.

Find out more information by calling 270.257.2311