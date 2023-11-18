Royal Princess Brunch at Receptions in Erlanger

× Expand Receptions Marketing Royal Princess Brunch google (720 × 540 px) - 1 Royal Princess Brunch

Royal Princess Brunch

Treat your little princess to brunch with the Disney Princesses on Princess Day! Join our Royal Princess Brunch on November 18, 2023.

Make your little princesses' dreams come true. During this experience, they get to meet the Disney Princesses during brunch. Watch their excitement when they get to sing and dance or get their picture taken with their favorite Princess.

Event Details

Date: November 18, 2023

Time: 11:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Location: Receptions Erlanger 1379 Donaldson Highway, Erlanger, KY 41018

We have partnered with The Fairy Godmother Events to put on this authentic event for you and your family. You will feel like you have been transported to the Magic Kingdom. You won’t want to miss this event at Receptions Erlanger on November 18. Seats are limited, so get your tickets today and give your princess a magical day on National Princess Day!

By attending this event, 5% of the proceeds will benefit Children's Law Center. Receptions Event Center supports Children's Law Center because they are a non-profit legal service center protecting the rights of children and youth to help them overcome barriers and transition into adulthood, better advocate for their needs, and successfully contribute to society.

For more information, please visit receptionsinc.com/royal-princess-brunch/